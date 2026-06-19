PM Narendra Modi will lead the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata on June 21. Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav called it a landmark moment, with preparations in full swing to welcome the PM for the large-scale yoga event.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, on Friday, confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata on June 20 and described the occasion as a landmark moment for West Bengal. "It's true that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending our 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata on June 21st. He'll be doing yoga with the public and practising the yoga protocols," Jadhav told ANI.

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'Landmark Moment for West Bengal'

He said the scale of the event would make it a special occasion for the city and the State. "This is definitely a very special event for Kolkata because never before has the government celebrated International Yoga Day on such a large scale, nor has it been promoted. But for the first time, such a large number of people are going to practice yoga in West Bengal and Kolkata," Jadhav said.

Leaders Welcome PM's Visit

BJP leader and advocate Priyanka Tibrewal said preparations were in full swing to welcome the Prime Minister and emphasised yoga's role in promoting unity and harmony. "We are all ready here to welcome him, and the whole of Bengal is standing united. Through Yoga Day, we are giving the message of brotherhood, and we want everyone to be on the street and spread the greatness of Yoga," Tibrewal told ANI.

West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy also welcomed the Prime Minister's visit and praised his efforts to promote yoga among the youth. "We express our gratitude and salute our Prime Minister Modi for taking such an initiative to promote Yoga, that is, to transform the youth. Yoga originated here. It is very important for us to keep our body and mind happy and peaceful," Roy said.

"Especially today, there is a prevailing situation, and it is very important. It is a matter of pride for us that the Prime Minister is coming and will take part in the Yoga Utsav," he added.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata on June 21, with thousands of participants expected to join the event. (ANI)