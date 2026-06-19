PM Modi to release the 23rd PM-KISAN instalment of Rs. 18,880 crore on June 20 from West Bengal. Gujarat will host a 'PM Kisan Utsav Diwas' with CM Bhupendra Patel, receiving over Rs. 1,025 crore for its farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana tomorrow, June 20, from Hooghly (Tarakeswar) in West Bengal. On this occasion, the Prime Minister will virtually interact with crores of farmers across the country and address them. In line with the national event, a State-level "PM Kisan Utsav Diwas" has been organised at Gandhinagar Town Hall under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel. Agriculture Minister Shri Jitu Vaghani and Minister of State Shri Ramesh Katara will attend the event.

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Details of the 23rd Instalment

Under the 23rd instalment of PM-KISAN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release more than Rs. 18,880 crore to over 9.44 crore farmer families across the country. Of this, more than Rs. 1,025 crore will be directly credited through DBT into the bank accounts of approximately 51.28 lakh farmer families in Gujarat.

PM-KISAN Scheme's Overall Impact

Through the PM-KISAN scheme, more than Rs. 4.28 lakh crore has been disbursed to over 11 crore farmers across the country through 22 instalments. In Gujarat, more than 69 lakh beneficiary farmer families have received direct financial assistance exceeding Rs. 23,083 crore so far.

State-wide Celebrations in Gujarat

The celebration will be organised across Gujarat at the district, taluka and village levels. Special programmes have been planned at Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Market Yards, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), with arrangements for the live telecast of the Prime Minister's address. (ANI)