Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission three indigenously built Indian Navy ships, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray, in Kolkata on June 21. Designed and built in India, the vessels will strengthen maritime security, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission three indigenously designed and built naval ships – Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate, Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large) and Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, in Kolkata on June 21. “These inductions will significantly bolster the nation’s operational capabilities, enhance maritime domain awareness, and strengthen the security of our coastal waters against geopolitical threats,” an official said.

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Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, the vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare.

Dunagiri

Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy’s combat capability.

Sanshodhak

Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications, and is equipped with advanced survey systems, including autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles.

Agray

Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters.

These ships have an indigenous content of over 75 percent, marking India’s commitment to Aatmanirbharta.

“The commissioning of these vessels highlights the collaborative efforts of the Government of India, the Indian Navy, public sector shipyards, private industry and MSMEs in advancing the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening India’s maritime capabilities.”