Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has been appointed India's next Chief of Army Staff, effective July 1. A National Defence Academy alumnus commissioned into the Armoured Corps in 1986, he brings nearly four decades of operational and leadership experience. He has commanded formations from armoured regiments to strike corps and operational commands.

New Delhi: The government on Saturday named Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff, effective from July 1, bringing with him nearly four decades of extensive operational and strategic experience.

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Background and Career

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Lt Gen Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over the years, he has built a distinguished career with service across diverse terrains, including significant counter-insurgency experience.

He has commanded an armoured regiment in the desert sector, an armoured brigade in a developed sector, and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir.

On elevation to Army Commander rank, he served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of both the South Western Command and the Southern Command, gaining the rare distinction of commanding two operational commands along the Western Front.

Upon promotion to the rank of lieutenant general, he took command of the Bhopal-based XXI Corps, also called Sudarshan Chakra Corps, a key strike formation of the Army.

Academic and Professional Excellence

As per the report, Lt Gen Seth has excelled in all courses of instruction. He stood first in the Junior Command Course and was awarded the Best All Round Student Officer Medal at the Defence Services Staff College.

He has also attended the Higher Command Course and the prestigious National Defence College.

As of now, as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth holds the second most senior position in the Indian Army.