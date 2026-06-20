The Indian Navy is set to commission three indigenous warships—Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray—in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremony at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port during his visit to West Bengal on June 21.

The Indian Navy is scheduled to commission three indigenously built frontline platforms, 'Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray' in Kolkata on June 21 (Sunday).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Ministry of Defence, the landmark ceremony will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on June 20-21. During the visit, he will commission three indigenously designed and built naval ships at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata at approximately 9:15 AM before addressing the gathering on the occasion.

Indigenous Design and Strategic Goals

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, the vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare.

According to the Ministry of Defence, these frontline platforms reflect the Navy's balanced approach to capability development, strengthening blue-water operations, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and securing coastal waters against evolving threats.

Details of the New Naval Platforms

Dunagiri: Project 17A Stealth Frigate

Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy's combat capability.

Sanshodhak: Survey Vessel (Large)

Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications, and is equipped with advanced survey systems including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles, the Ministry stated.

Agray: Anti-Submarine Warfare Craft

Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters.

Boosting 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

The three platforms demonstrate the growing maturity of India's indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem, with indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent. Their construction involved extensive participation by Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs, and generated substantial direct and indirect employment.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the commissioning of these vessels highlights the collaborative efforts of the Government of India, the Indian Navy, public sector shipyards, private industry and MSMEs in advancing the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening India's maritime capabilities. (ANI)