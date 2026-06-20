PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. They will participate in a state government event and launch development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore across various sectors in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on Saturday. President Droupadi Murmu will join the Prime Minister during the visit, making it a rare and significant occasion for the State. The President and the Prime Minister will visit Pahadpur village in Mayurbhanj district. They will offer prayers at sacred groves Santhali Jahera and Ho Jahera, Skill Centre and Pahadpur School. The visit will highlight ongoing efforts to strengthen educational opportunities, skill development and socio-economic empowerment in tribal and rural regions, a release said.

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The President and Prime Minister will participate in a programme at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, marking the completion of two years of the Government of Odisha. The theme of the programme is 'Vikas ra Dhara, Odisha Sara'. Inauguration and foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore will take place during the programme. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Development Projects Across Key Sectors

During the programme, inauguration and foundation stone will be done for projects across key sectors including energy, industrial infrastructure, road connectivity, drinking water, health, education, tourism and irrigation. The projects are expected to strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity, enhance energy security and generate employment opportunities across Odisha. Reflecting the Prime Minister's vision of inclusive and holistic development, these initiatives will further accelerate growth in tribal and rural regions and extend the benefits of development to every corner of the State.

Foundation Stone Projects

Among the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the 600 MW Upper Indravati Pumped Storage Project and the Stage-II Expansion Project of the IB Thermal Power Station comprising two units of 660 MW each. These projects will enhance energy security and support economic growth in Odisha. Foundation stone of the Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) Project at Lakhanpur, Jharsuguda district will also be laid. It will promote cleaner utilisation of domestic coal resources, reduce import dependence and create new industrial and employment opportunities in the region. Other projects for which foundation stones will be laid include a 300 TPD source-segregated Municipal Solid Waste-based Compressed Biogas Plant at Bhubaneswar, a Bridge over the river Kathajodi providing a direct link between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the widening and strengthening of the Dhalpur-Harbhanga Road in Boudh district and the four-laning of a section of NH-353 from Nuapada to Ghatipada, Kusumdihi Megalift Irrigation Project, IGNOU Regional Centre and Indoor Badminton Complex at Rairangpur among others.

Inaugurated Projects

The 300-bedded District Headquarters Hospital building at Boudh, along with 24 Atal Bus Stands and nine Automated Testing Stations across various districts of Odisha, will be inaugurated. These projects are expected to strengthen healthcare and public transport infrastructure in the State, the release said.

Other important projects to be inaugurated include the Nayagarh Town Bypass on NH-57, the Underground Pipeline component of the Kusumi Smart Irrigation Project, the Jakhapura-Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Baitarani Road Multi-Tracking Project, Hindol Road-Meramandali Multi-Tracking Project, Sports Complex and Tribal Research Centre at Rairangpur. (ANI)