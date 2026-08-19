BJP's Ajay Mishra has accused Congress leaders of disrespecting Vande Mataram, citing video evidence. In response, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defended their rendition, stating it was the same version sung by leaders like Gandhi and Nehru.

BJP Accuses Congress of Disrespecting Vande Mataram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Mishra on Wednesday criticized opposition leaders regarding the handling of the national song during recent events, claiming that evidence from the event clearly demonstrates attempts to disrupt the recital of Vande Mataram.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Ajay Mishra pointed out the past and present actions of senior leaders, adding that there is a strong mindset behind such conduct. "Video is available, though I was not there, but it seems they were asking for Vande Mataram to be stopped, and at one point it was stopped. The way Kharge Ji, Sonia Ji, and Rahul Gandhi behave is itself proof of that. And this is not something new... There is a strong mindset behind this that continues even today," BJP leader Ajay Mishra said.

The controversy stems from video footage from the Congress headquarters showing Kharge and Sonia Gandhi conversing while the national song was being rendered during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, prompting the BJP to accuse the party's top leadership of disrespecting "Vande Mataram" and demand a public apology.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Women Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav criticised the Congress party over the ongoing controversy surrounding Vande Mataram, alleging that disrespecting the national song has been a tendency of the party. Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Disrespecting Vande Mataram is a tendency of the Congress. From India, India's culture, and the way they opposed Lord Shri Ram, now they are opposing Vande Mataram as well. This is very wrong."

Congress Hits Back, Cites Historical Precedent

On the other hand, amid mounting controversy over the rendition of Vande Mataram during Independence Day celebrations, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge remained defiant on Tuesday, asserting that he sang the exact same version of the national song that leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sang.

Highlighting his party's legacy, Kharge added that if singing that version constitutes a crime, the government should register an FIR against the late national leaders. "I sang the same 'Vande Mataram' that Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru sang. If singing it is a crime, then they have been committing that crime for the past 18 years. If this is a crime, then file a case against Gandhi ji. If this is a crime, file one against Nehru ji. If this is a crime, then against Vallabhbhai Patel. They are unaware of the fact that, even before they were born, Congress had passed a resolution determining which national songs to adopt for the country. It is not the case that whatever you say becomes the national standard. Tomorrow, another government might come to power; if they say something, that becomes the rule. We have simply continued the practice that has been in place for 90 years," he told reporters.

On Monday, after the Vande Mataram controversy at Independence Day in the national capital, during a PCC program in Goa in the presence of Congress President Kharge, only two stanzas of the Vande Mataram were sung.

Kharge Broadens Attack on BJP, RSS

Meanwhile, Kharge also launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a public rally in South Goa, mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning the BJP-RSS contribution to India's freedom struggle, and accusing the state's ruling party of "kidnapping" MLAs to form its government.

Kharge attacked the BJP and RSS, questioning their contribution to the freedom movement and accusing them of being "anti-India" and "anti-religion." (ANI)