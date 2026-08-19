The Supreme Court asked the CPCB to examine if firecracker restrictions, especially on noise levels, can be eased for Diwali. The court urged for a decision ahead of the festival while hearing a long-running case on air pollution in Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to examine whether restrictions on firecrackers could be eased to some extent during the upcoming Diwali season, particularly in relation to permissible noise levels.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale made the suggestion while hearing the long-running case concerning restrictions on firecracker use in Delhi and other northern States during the period of heightened air pollution. "Please give some exception; we don't want to rush it up just before Diwali," the bench told the counsel appearing for the CPCB.

CPCB to Review Noise Limits

The apex court had, during an earlier hearing on July 22, asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to obtain instructions from the CPCB on whether certain categories of firecrackers could be allowed with a possible relaxation in noise-related restrictions. When the matter came up on Wednesday, Bhati, appearing for the Union government and CPCB, sought an adjournment. The bench granted the request but reiterated that the CPCB should examine the possibility of permitting some relaxation in the applicable noise limits ahead of the festival.

Sellers Seek Clarity on Licences

Senior advocate J Sai Deepak, appearing for some firecracker sellers, submitted that there was no clarity on the prevailing position and said his client's licence had been cancelled. "We have no clarity whatsoever with respect to what is happening. My licence has been cancelled. At least let my licence be restored so if the court decides to permit manufacture, we will have it," Deepak told the bench.

Background of the Case

The proceedings arise from a 2015 case in which the Supreme Court has issued a series of directions regulating the manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers, particularly in view of deteriorating air quality in Delhi and neighbouring regions. While the Court had earlier imposed a blanket prohibition on firecracker use in Delhi, it subsequently permitted the sale and bursting of approved green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during a limited period around Diwali in 2025. The matter has now been adjourned for two weeks. (ANI)