Dhar, MP: Massive Fire in Pithampur Chemical Factory | Latest Updates

A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Sector 3 of Pithampur Industrial Area in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, triggering panic. Thick smoke was seen rising from the site as fire tenders rushed to control the blaze. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.0:00 Fire breaks out in Pithampur factory in Dhar, MP1:15 Chemical unit catches sudden fire2:03 Workers evacuated from premises

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