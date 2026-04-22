Kedarnath Dham Portals Open Today 2026, Devotees Throng Shri Kedarnath Temple

Devotees are thronging the sacred Shri Kedarnath Dham as its holy portals open today, April 22, 2026! Marking the start of the Char Dham Yatra 2026, the temple in the majestic Himalayas welcomes thousands of Shiva bhakts with grand rituals and divine energy.0:00 Kedarnath Dham Portals Open Today0:50 Devotees Throng Shri Kedarnath Temple 2:13 Himalayas Welcomes Thousands of Shiva Bhakts

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