Tourists Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victims at Razdan Pass | J&K News

One year after the tragic Pahalgam attack, tourists at Razdan Pass in Gurez Valley came together to pay tribute to the victims. Amid the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir, they shared powerful messages of peace, unity, and resilience.Kashmir remains safe, welcoming, and more beautiful than ever. Don’t let fear stop you from experiencing paradise on earth. Respect all faiths, spread love, and visit Kashmir, it feels safer than many big cities!0:00 Tourists Pay Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victims2:00 Tourist Shares Their Emotions3:35 Tourist Says: "We Are Now Feeling Safe Here"

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source