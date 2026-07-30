West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh criticised Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Public Examinations Bill, saying his language was unparliamentary and people don't take him seriously. Other BJP leaders also weighed in, criticising Congress's stance.

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday criticised Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made during the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying that Gandhi's statements were not being taken seriously by people.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Rahul Gandhi's problem is that he still does not know what to say or do and where; that is why people do not take him seriously." Ghosh said, "Using such unparliamentary language does not befit an opposition leader. The Speaker will take the necessary action regarding this."

Bihar BJP Slams Congress Over Paper Leaks

Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi accused the Congress leader and his party of not being serious about the issue of paper leaks. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Saraogi said, "...Rahul Gandhi and Congress were never serious about the issue of paper leaks. The Congress governed for decades, but did not bring in a single specific law to deal with paper leak cases."

"Today, they are trying to gain political mileage by backing student protests," Saraogi said.

UP Minister Praises PM Modi's Efforts

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari, speaking to ANI, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts towards empowering the youth and securing their future. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from 2014 until now, in 2024, if you look, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continuously worked with honesty to empower the youth of the country and to make the future of the country's youth even brighter," Ansari said.

Speaking about the concerns of the younger generation over the security of entrance examinations, he said, "If we talk about the recent days, our country's younger generation, Gen-Z, had a demand regarding the security of entrance exams and their future. Modi ji understood this very seriously, and by bringing a strict law, if anyone in this country has worked to secure the future of our Gen-Z, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He understood Gen-Z's voice, their feelings, their problems, and Modi ji has also taken solid steps in this direction."

He said the government's steps showed its commitment to empowering the country's youth. "This in itself is enough to show that Modi ji is working with seriousness to make the youth of the country empowered and capable," Ansari said.

Calling for strict action against those who affect the future of students, Ansari said, "A strict law should be made so that the future of our younger generation is secured, and there are no hurdles in the progress of talented youth. Those who want to play with the country's youth should not be spared."

"With all these policies and a clean intention, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving forward," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations in Lok Sabha

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi alleged that the country's education system had been captured by the RSS and accused the government of denying students the freedom to think independently. "Our system is terrible, it's cruel... Everything is being privatised... It is an extortion system, it is a brutal, terrible system. The soul of the system has been captured by the RSS," Gandhi said. (ANI)