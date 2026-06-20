PM Modi greeted West Bengal on Paschimbanga Divas, praising its rich cultural and historical legacy. He highlighted the state's role in India's journey and the significance of June 20, also acknowledging Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's contribution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day), highlighting the state's rich cultural, intellectual and historical legacy.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister said West Bengal has played a defining role in shaping India's civilisational and national journey through its contributions across multiple fields. "Warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of West Bengal on the occasion of Paschimbanga Divas," he said.

He noted that the day holds deep historical significance for the state and is a reminder of a crucial moment in West Bengal's integration with the Indian Union.

"This day celebrates a state that has profoundly shaped India's history through its contributions to diverse areas, be it literature, music, art, spirituality, science, trade and commerce, social reform and more. Time and again, West Bengal has enriched India's national consciousness in countless ways," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the historical importance of June 20, the Prime Minister said the date remains significant in West Bengal's political history. "Today, 20th June, is of immense significance in West Bengal's history. This was the day which ensured that West Bengal remains an integral part of India," he said.

PM Acknowledges Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Role

He also acknowledged the contribution of freedom fighter and statesman Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, noting his pivotal role in the historical developments associated with the state. "The role of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was invaluable in the same. This year, 2026, we are also marking the 125th Jayanti of Dr. Mookerjee. The Central Government will work with the West Bengal Government to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people. I pray for the progress of West Bengal and the prosperity of its people," PM Modi said.

PM Modi to Visit West Bengal

Meanwhile, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi will visit West Bengal on June 20-21 to participate in Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day) and 12th International Yoga Day celebrations.

The History of Paschimbanga Divas

Paschimbanga Divas (also known as West Bengal Day) is the official foundation day of West Bengal, India, celebrated annually on June 20. This day honours the state's unique cultural identity, history, and the legislative framework that led to its formation.

The significance of June 20 dates back to 1947. On this day, the Bengal Legislative Assembly convened to vote on the partition of Bengal under the Mountbatten Plan. Members from the Hindu-majority areas, which later became West Bengal, overwhelmingly supported the partition to align with India. In contrast, members from the Muslim-majority areas voted to either remain unified or join what would become East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). (ANI)