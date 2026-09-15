Panic gripped a housing society in Greater Noida West after a group of owls allegedly launched repeated attacks on residents, leaving several people with bleeding injuries to their heads.

Panic gripped a housing society in Greater Noida West after a group of owls allegedly attacked residents, leaving several people with bleeding injuries to their heads. The forest department stepped in following multiple complaints from residents of La Residencia Society, where the birds had reportedly been targeting people and attacking those who crossed their path.

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The rescued birds included two adult owls and five baby owls. Their repeated presence and aggressive behaviour had sparked concern among residents, with several people reportedly sustaining injuries during the attacks.

Responding to the complaints, a forest department team reached the society and launched an operation to capture the birds. All seven owls were eventually caught and rescued from the premises.

The removal of the birds brought relief to residents, who had been living under growing fear following the repeated attacks inside the society.