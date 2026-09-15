A wild elephant wandered onto a playground and appeared to play with a football in Assam’s Numaligarh. A video capturing the unusual encounter has now gone viral on social media.

A wild elephant wandered onto a playground and appeared to play with a football in Assam’s Numaligarh. A video capturing the unusual encounter has now gone viral on social media. The elephant was spotted at the Bogidhala playground, where it casually moved across the field and appeared to kick a football as it wandered around. Some children were also present nearby, turning it into an extraordinary wildlife encounter.

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Assam is home to a large population of wild Asian elephants, and encounters between the animals and humans are relatively common in several parts of the state. Elephants often pass through areas near human settlements while searching for food and water, sometimes venturing into agricultural fields and other populated zones.

The latest incident comes just days after another unusual elephant rescue in Assam. Last week, a wild elephant was spotted with a tractor tyre stuck around its neck in Golaghat district. The forest department eventually rescued the animal following hours of efforts.