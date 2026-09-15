A restaurant bill from Rajasthan went viral for featuring a 10% "gas charge" alongside standard GST. A customer shared the bill online, questioning the legitimacy of the extra fee, which was calculated on the post-GST total.

A restaurant bill from Rajasthan has triggered a lively discussion online after a customer spotted a separate 10% ‘gas charge’ added to the bill. The unusual entry appeared alongside GST, leaving the diner questioning how the extra amount had been calculated.

The bill, reportedly from a restaurant in Jhunjhunu, was shared on X by user @ChanakyaSpeaksX on September 13. According to the post, the customer had gone for lunch with family and ordered 10 items. The food bill came to Rs 1,250.

Check the viral post here:

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How The ‘Gas Charge’ Was Calculated

The customer said the bill initially showed 2.50% SGST of Rs 30.75 and 2.50% CGST of Rs 30.75. However, another charge appeared below these entries.

The user wrote, “Everything was fine up to this point, but below that, gas 10% separately.” They pointed out that 10% of Rs 1,250 would be Rs 125, but claimed the restaurant calculated the gas charge on Rs 1,310 after GST had already been added.

The final amount shown on the bill was Rs 1,443, according to the viral post. The customer questioned the practice and asked whether people were being charged extra “at every opportunity”.

Internet Reacts To The Unusual Bill

The photograph quickly attracted attention, with social media users divided over the mysterious charge. One person wrote, “Hearing this gas tax for the first time... File a complain...”

Another asked, “When did they start charging for gas?”, while a third user argued that the amount should have been incorporated into the food price before GST was calculated.

The reactions also turned humorous. One comment suggested that restaurants were already charging “10% Gas charges on GST, Mineral water, Salad, Raita, Buttermilk and tandoor items too”, joking that customers had been spared a separate printing charge.

Is ‘Gas Charge’ A New Restaurant Tax?

The viral bill does not establish that the charge is an official government tax. The restaurant’s name and its stated reason for adding the amount were also not clarified in the viral post.

The incident has nevertheless revived debate over restaurants passing operational costs directly to customers through separate surcharges. For now, the Jhunjhunu bill remains a talking point online, with many wondering what unexpected line item could appear on restaurant bills next.