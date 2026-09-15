BJP President Nitin Nabin will visit Madhya Pradesh on September 17 for PM Modi's birthday, CM Mohan Yadav announced. Nabin will attend a mass-lamp lighting programme in Ujjain as part of the state's Seva-Sankalp Campaign celebrations.

BJP Chief's Visit to Mark PM's Birthday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that BJP national president Nitin Nabin would visit the state on September 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, and welcomed him on his first visit to the state after becoming the party's national president.

CM Yadav further informed that BJP chief Nabin would arrive in Indore and then visit Ujjain to participate in the mass-lamp lighting programmes as part of the Seva-Sankalp Campaign to be observed in the state to mark the Prime Minister's birthday.

CM Yadav Hails PM Modi's Development Initiatives

“Nitin Nabin ji is coming to our state on September 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. It is a happy coincidence that a year ago, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the PM MITRA Park with the vision of good governance and making it beneficial for the poor, especially farmers. Madhya Pradesh and the state government received the major gift of one of India's largest parks. More than six lakh cotton-producing farmers would get an opportunity to benefit from it. His effort has been to revive the cotton industry,” Yadav said.

Recalling the Prime Minister’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and his subsequent tenure as Prime Minister, Yadav said the country had witnessed development and major initiatives across sectors. “In the last 25 years, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister, the kind of development initiatives that Madhya Pradesh and the country have received through Modi ji have been significant. From the homes of the poorest people to the biggest creations, if India’s flag is flying high before the world in every field and if Indian democracy is being honoured, it is because of Modi ji,” the Chief Minister said.

'Maha Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' Across the Country

The Chief Minister further added that the Prime Minister’s birthday would be observed across the country as part of a month-long ‘Maha Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, with the state government also working on the initiative. “The entire country will celebrate his birthday and observe the entire period as a Maha Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Our government is also working on it. On September 17, a major initiative will be observed to light the lamp of development in the state. In such a situation, Nitin Nabin ji is coming to our state for the first time as BJP chief. He will arrive in Indore, and then witness a lamp lighting programmme in the city of Baba Mahakal, Ujjain. I welcome and extend my greetings to him in the state,” Yadav said.

World Record Lamp-Lighting Planned

Earlier, CM Yadav said that efforts would be made to set a world record for the largest-ever lamp-lighting event on PM Modi’s birthday. The mass lamp-lighting programme will be one of the key highlights of the Seva-Sankalp Campaign, starting from September 17 to October 17. (ANI)