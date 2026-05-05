Owaisi Warns Revanth Reddy: Mamata & Stalin Lost After SIR | Citizenship Alert

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly warns the Telangana government under Revanth Reddy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He highlights that SIR was conducted in constituencies of Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin, and both lost. Owaisi says linking citizenship with SIR is wrong and urges the state to take it seriously as it affects not just voting rights but citizenship itself.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source