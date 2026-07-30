Opposition MPs are set to protest at Parliament over the alleged police action against student protesters in Delhi and the purported embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, a day after the Samajwadi Party held a similar demonstration.

Opposition MPs are set to stage a protest over the alleged July 20 police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today.

The protest will be held at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex at 10.30 am on Thursday, hours before the Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing.

SP's Protest Over Ram Temple Donations

The protest comes a day after Samajwadi Party MPs, led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, demonstrated at Makar Dwar over the alleged theft and misappropriation of offerings made at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Holding placards and raising slogans of "chadawa chor, gaddi chor", the SP leaders demanded a high-level probe into the alleged financial irregularities.

SP MP Ramgopal Yadav said the issue concerns the faith of crores of devotees and accused the government of failing to account for the donations. "The theft of Ram Mandir donations is a major matter. This issue concerns the faith of crores of people across the country and the world who revere Lord Ram and the Hindu religion... There is no accounting for where the funds went," Yadav said.

Row Over Police Action on Students

The protest also comes amid a political row over the alleged police action against students during the July 20 protests in Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday backed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's demand for accountability, alleging that the BJP was responsible for a "lethal attack" on the youth.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Pellet gun fire was used against our youth, against our students. Either this happened with the authorisation of Home Minister Amit Shah, or it happened without his top-down direction. Both scenarios reflect the irresponsibility of the Home Minister or the Prime Minister... The BJP is guilty of launching a lethal attack on the youth--this is the truth." Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was "either culpable or incompetent" over the alleged police action and demanded an independent probe monitored by the Supreme Court.

Public Examinations Bill in Rajya Sabha

The protest precedes the Rajya Sabha's consideration of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination-related malpractices by enhancing punishments for paper leaks, constituting a Special Task Force for investigations and providing for Special Fast Track Courts to ensure time-bound trials.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after an extended debate marked by heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over paper leaks and the handling of student protests. According to the Rajya Sabha's List of Business, discussion on the Bill is expected to begin at 2 pm. (ANI)