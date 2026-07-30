Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced special measures to ensure maternal care and address rising snakebite incidents amid floods. A review committee is monitoring efforts, including the safe evacuation of pregnant women to hospitals.

Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Thursday announced special measures to ensure maternal care and emergency medical assistance amid the flood situation in the state. Speaking to reporters here, He said the Health Department is focusing on the safe evacuation of pregnant women, timely hospital transfers, and addressing the rise in snakebite incidents during floods.

Health Department's Flood Response Priorities

"Highlighting the key challenges during floods, Mahaling said that shifting pregnant women to safer locations and transporting them to hospitals remains a priority. He added that snakebite cases also tend to rise during flood situations. A review committee, headed by the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, has been constituted to monitor and coordinate flood-related health measures", he said.

"Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) and District Magistrates have been directed to closely track the flood situation and ensure immediate availability of emergency relief, medical care, and essential supplies. ASHA workers have been instructed to identify women in the final stages of pregnancy, facilitate their evacuation to safe places, and arrange transportation to hospital maternity wards", the minister added.

"The measures have currently been implemented in three districts, and authorities are planning to extend the initiative to a fourth district depending on the evolving flood situation", he said.

Situation 'Under Control', Says Disaster Management Minister

Meanwhile, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday said that the flood situation in the state is under control and conditions are improving in the three worst-affected districts. "The situation is fully under control. Conditions are improving in the three most affected districts; 2 lakh people have been directly affected... Relief and rescue operations are being carried out in other districts as well... More than 30,000 people are in relief camps, where all necessary arrangements have been made. Thousands of people are still in vulnerable areas, and we are providing them with relief supplies", he said.

Odisha's 'Zero Casualty' Model Praised

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Goutam Buddha Das today said that Odisha has been recognised as a model state in disaster management due to its preparedness and effective response mechanisms over the past two decades. Speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar, Das said that Odisha had faced several major cyclones and emerged as an example in disaster response by following the principle of "zero casualties" and ensuring timely rescue operations. "Whenever disaster management is discussed, people look to Odisha because, over the past 20 years, we have faced several major cyclones and set an example in disaster response. The guiding principle was "zero casualties"--ensuring every possible life was saved through timely rescue efforts. Its preparedness was recognised internationally, with appreciation from the United Nations and the World Bank. Odisha's disaster management model was also followed by many Indian states and other countries. Since the new government took office, preparedness has declined", he said.

Bhadrak District Severely Affected

Earlier, around 61 Gram Panchayats covering 261 villages and a population of nearly 2.45 lakh have been affected by the flood situation in Odisha's Bhadrak district, Collector Dillip Rautrai said.

Speaking to ANI, the Collector said several villages have been marooned, and many panchayats have been cut off, particularly in the Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar blocks. He said free kitchens have been opened at 51 centres to provide food to the affected people.

"On 29th of July, by 12 noon, we have assessed that about 61 Gram Panchayats covering about 261 villages and comprising a population of about 2,45,000 have been affected. And, uh, many of the villages have been marooned, many of the panchayats have been cut off, especially in Bhandaripokhari block and Dhamnagar block. Free kitchen is now made available in 51 centres, and the number of centres will go up because the river water of Baitarani is gradually going to the low-lying areas from Akhuapada. So almost all the Gram Panchayats of Dhamnagar block will be affected, including Dhamnagar NAC," said the Collector.

Rautrai further said that the rising water level in the Salandi river system has also affected Bhadrak block, Bhadrak municipality, and Tihidi block. (ANI)