Nearly two lakh people are affected by floods in Odisha, with 30,000 in relief centres, said Minister Suresh Pujari. Bhadrak, Balasore, and Jajpur are the worst-hit districts. Six NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting, in the presence of Chief Secretary Anu Garg, to assess the flood situation in the state following incessant rainfall and rising river levels in several districts.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Pujari said nearly two lakh people had been affected by the floods, while around 30,000 people were staying in relief centres where necessary assistance was being provided.

Flood Impact and Response

"The three worst-affected districts -- Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur-- are witnessing improvement in the situation, which remains under control. Nearly two lakh people have been affected, while around 30,000 people are staying in relief centres with necessary assistance," Minister Suresh Pujari said.

Rescue Operations Strengthened

He further said that six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services personnel, had been deployed in vulnerable districts to strengthen rescue and relief operations. "Six NDRF companies, along with ODRAF and Fire Services teams, have been deployed in vulnerable districts to strengthen rescue and relief operations," Pujari added.

The meeting reviewed the administration's preparedness and response measures to manage the flood situation and ensure timely assistance to affected people.

IMD Weather Update

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deep depression over north interior Odisha and adjoining areas of south Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh moved westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred today over central parts of Chhattisgarh and adjoining north interior Odisha, near latitude 21.9°N and longitude 83.3°E, close to west-northwest of Raigarh, about 60 km east-southeast of Champa, 80 km northwest of Sambalpur, 120 km east of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur and 180 km east-northeast of Raipur.

"It is very likely to continue to move nearly westwards across Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours," the IMD said in its release. IMD Department issued an orange alert on Thursday (July 30th) for heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Koraput. (ANI)