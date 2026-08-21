A 15-year-old boy rammed his car into another vehicle in Noida and tried to escape. The car that was hit had a baby inside. No one was injured.

A 15-year-old boy allegedly rammed his car into another vehicle in Noida, causing significant damage. The car that was hit had a baby inside. Thankfully, no one was injured in the collision.

The incident took place when the boy was driving and crashed into the vehicle in front of him. Instead of taking responsibility, he tried to escape. Passersby intervened and stopped him.

Mother tried to justify allowing her underage son to drive, claiming the driver was absent

In a video shared on X, a man told the boy, "Tum mat bolo, tum bacche ho isliye main kuch bol nahi raha hun (You don't speak. You are a child, that's why I am not saying anything to you)."

The owner of the damaged car confronted the mother, questioning why a minor had been allowed to drive. The mother claimed it was a one-off incident because their driver was not present. She said they needed to pick someone up, so he drove. When asked if the teenager had a valid license, both admitted he did not.

The incident has raised concerns about minors being allowed to drive and the potential dangers to themselves and others.

The mother's justification has drawn criticism from social media users.

No police action has been reported.