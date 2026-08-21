A 60-year-old man in Mahoba killed a snake after it bit him and carried the dead reptile to the hospital. Doctors confirmed there were no signs of venom.

A 60-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district killed a snake after it bit him while he was sleeping in a field, and then went straight to a hospital carrying the dead reptile in a bag. Uttam Nayak was sleeping under a tin shed in his field late at night when he felt a sharp bite on his right finger.

Uttam Nayak waited till morning before heading to the hospital with the dead snake

He switched on his flashlight and spotted a black snake, around 5 feet long, near a stove. He picked up a stick and repeatedly hit the snake until it died. After killing it, Uttam bandaged his injured finger himself, had tea, and waited for morning.

Around 5 am, he returned home carrying the dead snake and told his family about the bite. His family took him to the emergency ward of the district hospital. Hospital staff were surprised that Uttam had brought the snake that had bitten him.

Doctors examined Uttam and began treatment. District hospital emergency medical officer Dr Naveen Chauhan said there were no signs of venom in his body. Doctors found the snake had bitten him only once, reducing the risk of serious envenomation.

Uttam is currently undergoing treatment and is out of danger.