HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said his govt will not sign the Kishau Dam MoU until the state's interests are protected and Haryana gives written assurance on pending dues. He also accused the BJP of getting the state's Revenue Deficit Grant stopped.

No Kishau Dam MoU Without Protecting Himachal's Interests: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday asserted that his government would not sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the proposed Kishau Dam project until the state's interests are fully safeguarded, saying Himachal would not compromise on its rightful share in matters related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Speaking to mediapersons at Kyarighat in Solan district, Sukhu said the state government had made it clear that any agreement would be signed only after Haryana accepted Himachal Pradesh's conditions and provided written assurances regarding the state's pending dues and rights. "We will not sign the Kishau Dam MoU until Himachal Pradesh's interests are fully protected. Haryana must give a written commitment on our pending claims. There will be no compromise on the rights of the people of Himachal Pradesh," CM Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister warned that failure to reach an agreement could have far-reaching consequences for neighbouring states that depend on water from the project. "I know that if the agreement on the Kishau project is not signed, half of Haryana, parts of Delhi, Gurugram and large areas of Rajasthan could face a severe water crisis. We are not making unreasonable demands--we are only seeking what rightfully belongs to Himachal Pradesh," Sukhu said.

He said the Supreme Court had already ruled in Himachal Pradesh's favour on certain issues, yet the state was still awaiting its rightful share. "The people of Himachal Pradesh are educated and aware. They should not be treated as if they can be deprived of their legitimate rights despite Supreme Court directions. We have always contributed to the nation's development, whether through our water resources or the sacrifices made by our people, but we cannot allow our rights to be ignored," he said.

Sukhu Accuses BJP of Betraying State's Financial Interests

The Chief Minister once again accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being responsible for the discontinuation of the state's Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the 16th Finance Commission. "RDG does not belong to any government; it belongs to the people of Himachal Pradesh. The state had been receiving this grant since 1952, amounting to nearly Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 crore every year. The BJP got it discontinued through the 16th Finance Commission, causing a massive financial loss to the people of the state," Sukhu alleged.

He claimed the grant had been stopped because the present government had strengthened the state's finances through administrative reforms and anti-corruption measures. "The reforms introduced by our government and the plugging of leakages have made Himachal financially stronger. Instead of supporting the state, BJP leaders ensured that the Revenue Deficit Grant was stopped. This is a betrayal of the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Targeting the Opposition, Sukhu alleged that BJP leaders were more focused on internal political rivalries than on protecting the state's financial interests. He also accused the previous BJP government of allowing valuable industrial land in Baddi-Nalagarh to be allotted at throwaway prices under customised incentive packages, while claiming that the present government had safeguarded public assets and secured higher revenues from projects such as Wildflower Hall, JSW, and the Kishau project.

Stance on BBMB Dues Reaffirmed

Referring to the ongoing dispute over BBMB dues, Sukhu reiterated that Himachal would not proceed with any agreement unless its financial claims were acknowledged. "We have clearly conveyed that no agreement will be signed unless Haryana gives a written assurance regarding Himachal Pradesh's dues. We are fighting for the rights of our people and will not compromise under any circumstances," he said.

Action Promised in Baghat Bank Case, Depositors' Interests Safeguarded

The Chief Minister also assured that the interests of nearly 70,000 Baghat Bank depositors would be fully protected and that the government was prepared to extend financial assistance if necessary. "Not a single rupee belonging to Baghat Bank depositors will be allowed to suffer. I have directed the Finance Secretary to ensure that poor people's savings are protected. If financial support is required, the government will provide it," Sukhu said.

He said strict action would continue against those responsible for alleged financial irregularities in the cooperative bank. "Those who looted Baghat Bank will be sent behind bars. Arrests have already begun, and irrespective of their political affiliation, anyone found guilty of misappropriating public money will face strict legal action," the Chief Minister said.

CM Comments on Police Suspension, Governor's Office

Responding to a question regarding the suspension of police personnel, including a woman constable whose transfer had reportedly been recommended by the Governor's office, Sukhu said disciplinary matters would be handled strictly according to service rules. "The Police Department has its own rules. Any action against police personnel must be taken in accordance with established service rules. No one can be suspended arbitrarily. The Director General of Police will examine the matter and action will be taken as per the rules," he said.

He added that the state government respected the constitutional office of the Governor. "The Governor holds a constitutional office. Any communication or recommendation from the Governor's office will be treated with due respect and considered appropriately by the government," Sukhu added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)