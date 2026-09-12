Himachal Pradesh government suffered cumulative losses of Rs 1,661.97 crore during the 2026 monsoon. The disaster claimed 296 lives and injured 520. The Public Works Department (PWD) was the worst-hit, accounting for Rs 1,231.59 crore.

The Himachal Pradesh Government has suffered cumulative losses of Rs 1,661.97 crore during the 2026 monsoon season, with the Public Works Department (PWD) accounting for Rs 1,23,159.32 lakh (Rs 1,231.59 crore) in damages, according to the latest State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) report.

Widespread Impact and Human Toll

The cumulative disaster assessment for the 74-day period from June 30 to September 11 highlights the widespread impact of heavy rainfall, landslides, flash floods and other weather-related incidents across the state. During the period, 296 people lost their lives, including 119 deaths attributed directly to natural disasters and weather-related incidents, while another 177 people died in road accidents. As many as 520 people sustained injuries. The disasters also resulted in the deaths of 521 domestic animals and 521 poultry birds, according to the official assessment.

PWD Bears Brunt of Damages

The PWD emerged as the worst-affected department, with the SEOC putting it at Rs 1,231.59 crore, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total reported government losses. However, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, while speaking with ANI about the restoration of damaged infrastructure, said the department's overall damage assessment had reached around Rs 1,500-1,600 crore, indicating that the assessment was still being updated.

"Compared to the losses suffered in previous years, the damage this time is considerably less, which is a positive aspect for us. However, there has still been damage of around Rs 1,500-1,600 crore across the state," Singh said. He said roads had been damaged at several places, retaining walls had collapsed, and bridges had been washed away, although the destruction was not on the scale witnessed in 2023 and 2024.

"In 2023 and 2024, the figure had reached around Rs 10,000 crore, but damage is damage," the minister said, adding that the government was continuing to assess the losses and undertake restoration work.

Losses Across Other Departments

The Power Department was the second-worst affected, with the SEOC estimating losses of Rs 36,868.06 lakh (Rs 368.68 crore). The Agriculture Department reported losses of Rs 2,150 lakh, while Horticulture suffered Rs 1,227.27 lakh. Rural Development reported Rs 991.94 lakh in losses and Animal Husbandry Rs 214.20 lakh.

Other reported losses included Rs 135.60 lakh towards ex-gratia payments, Rs 58.90 lakh in the Fisheries Department, Rs 49.70 lakh in Urban Development, Rs 15.37 lakh in Higher Education and Rs 142.38 lakh in Elementary Education. Other public losses and damage to private property were assessed at Rs 470 lakh.

Ongoing Disruptions and Restoration Plans

The impact of rainfall continued across the state, with 67 roads remaining blocked as of the morning of September 12. Mandi accounted for the highest number of blocked roads at 36, followed by Kullu with 11 and Kangra with 10. Power supply was disrupted in 142 Distribution Transformer Regions (DTRs). Mandi reported the highest number of affected transformers at 92, followed by Shimla with 34 and Kullu with 16. No disruption in water supply schemes was reported across the state.

Singh said restoration of damaged roads was continuing and the government was also preparing to undertake large-scale road surfacing once the monsoon recedes. He said nearly 800 km of roads would undergo metallic tarring, with the work expected to commence from October.

"As the monsoon is now in its final phase, metallic tarring will begin from October in different parts of the state. Around 350-400 km will be taken up in each zone," he said. He added that some road tarring work planned for March, April and May could not be undertaken because of crude oil prices and would now be taken up during October and November. (ANI)