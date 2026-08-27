YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has appealed to EAM S Jaishankar and Indian authorities in Nepal to provide all possible assistance to Andhra Pradesh residents affected by heavy floods, including medical aid and rescue operations for the missing.

YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian High Commissioner in Nepal, urging them to extend all possible assistance to residents from Andhra Pradesh affected by the heavy floods in Nepal.

MP Details Specific Aid Required

In separate letters, Gurumoorthy urged the authorities to ensure that people from Andhra Pradesh stranded or affected by the floods receive immediate medical attention on a priority basis.

The YSRCP MP also requested the authorities to intervene in identifying and retrieving the mortal remains of those who lost their lives in the floods and make arrangements for transporting the bodies back to their native places in Andhra Pradesh.

Call for Continued Rescue and Coordinated Efforts

He further urged the authorities to continue rescue operations to trace people who remain missing and facilitate their safe return to India.

Gurumoorthy emphasised the need for coordinated efforts by the Indian authorities in Nepal and the Ministry of External Affairs to provide necessary assistance to the affected people from Andhra Pradesh and their families.

The MP's intervention comes amid heavy floods in Nepal, which have affected several people and left some stranded or missing. (ANI)