Karnataka Minister UT Khader announced that education remains a priority and a national-level artisans' exhibition will be held in September. He also criticised the opposition's disruption of the assembly over the B Nagendra scam allegations.

Education priority, national artisans' fair in Sept: Khader

Karnataka Health and Minority Affairs Minister U T Khader on Thursday said that education, scholarships and capacity building of students and teachers will remain among the government's priorities, while also announcing a national-level artisans' exhibition and cultural programme in September.

While speaking to the media after the Minority Department meeting, Khader said the exhibition will provide self-help groups from Karnataka and across the country an opportunity to showcase and sell their products and share their skills with younger people.

"From 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th September, for 3-5 days, we are organising a national-level artisans' exhibition and cultural programme," Khader said.

He said the programme will also include panel discussions, cultural activities and a food court, and will be open to people from all communities.

"Minority does not mean only Muslims; Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains will all be there, along with people from other communities. They will all join together and exchange the culture and traditions of society for the betterment of the state," he said.

Khader said the department wants to develop an education system that is appreciated by all sections of society, with emphasis on academics, sports, scholarships and capacity building for students and teachers.

Khader slams opposition protest in Assembly

On the disruption in the Karnataka Assembly, Khader said the right to protest was an important part of democracy but criticised the manner in which the opposition protested during the session.

"Protest is the beauty of Indian democracy, and it is the right to protest. The Health Department will give all assistance they need," he said.

However, Khader said the Assembly should not be used as a platform for political protests and alleged that the BJP and Janata Dal leaders intended to stall the proceedings.

He further said, "If the opposition had concerns over the allocation of a portfolio to B Nagendra, it could have given notice to the Speaker and raised the issue for discussion in the House."

His remarks come after high drama unfolded outside the Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday as BJP workers, led by senior party leaders, tried to enter the state legislature demanding the resignation of Minister B Nagendra over the alleged multi-crore Karnataka Dalit Valmiki Corporation scam.

Khader also criticised the disruption, saying it resulted in a loss of time, money and energy and alleged that it had put a "black mark" on Karnataka's parliamentary system.

Since the first day of the ongoing legislative session, BJP members have been staging protests in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, demanding the resignation of Minister Nagendra and refusing to accept any answers from the government on the issue.

Response to Nepal disaster

On the recent natural disaster in Nepal, Khader said the Karnataka government is taking the situation seriously and has directed officials to ensure the safe return of people from the state who are in Nepal.

The death toll in the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 359, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact, as authorities intensify search, rescue and relief operations amid a warning of another major flood threat from a newly formed lake upstream of the Lhende River.

The massive debris-carrying flood had hit Lhende Khola on Wednesday morning following a reported glacier or ice-rock collapse around 20 km northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border point on the Nepal-China border. (ANI)