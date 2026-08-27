Around 32 West Bengal residents are missing after flash floods in Nepal, said Suvendu Adhikari. Two control rooms are operational, and the state government is in touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to track the stranded citizens.

WB Govt's Response

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that around 32 West Bengal residents have been missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal, and the government is in direct touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. Adhikari stated that two dedicated control rooms have been operating continuously to handle incoming distress calls from families. He added that the state government is maintaining direct communication with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to track the safety and whereabouts of the stranded citizens.

"Since yesterday, we have been closely monitoring the situation. Two control rooms are functioning, and calls are coming in continuously. Approximately 32 people are missing; they are all residents of Kolkata and Chandannagar. We are in direct touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu," he said.

He further noted that a formal report has been dispatched to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (HMO), which are also actively overseeing developments. Adhikari remarked, "I have already sent a report to the PMO and HMO. They are also monitoring the situation. One tourist company organised this; it is very pathetic. I came here today along with Subramaniam, who has invested significantly here. A new 7,48,000 sq. ft. data centre has opened today, making it a golden day for West Bengal. He requires another 10 acres of land for further data centre expansion. I have promised that the State Government is ready to cooperate fully; the Chief Minister is ready to extend both hands in support."

Family Awaits News of Missing Pilgrim

Former General Manager of the State Electricity Board, Amarnath Pal, who is a resident of Patuli has also been missing. Pal was undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. His cousin, Vikram Kundu in Dumdum expressed concerns over the loss of contact, saying that he had sent a message that he was reaching Kathmandu safely at 11 am but after that no contact could be established with him.

"He is my cousin. He had gone to Nepal on the 21st. He had sent a message that they were reaching Kathmandu safely at 11 am. He then spoke once to my mother but there has not been any further communication. He was scheduled to reach the Immigration Office at 6-6.30 am. But there has been no contact with us. This is such sensitive news; we are all concerned. His family is worried," he said.

Nepal Flood Toll Rises

The death toll in the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 359, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact, as authorities intensify search, rescue and relief operations amid a warning of another major flood threat from a newly formed lake upstream of the Lhende River. (ANI)