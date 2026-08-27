On Raksha Bandhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Champawat for the 'Sashakt Behna Utsav,' launching 50 development projects worth Rs 62.97 crore. He emphasized women's empowerment and announced several new infrastructure works.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the 'Chief Minister Sashakt Behna Utsav-2026' programme at Ramlila Maidan in Dhura, Champawat, on the Raksha Bandhan.

CM Dhami Launches Rs 63 Crore Projects

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 50 important development projects worth a total of Rs 62.97 crore for the all-round development of Champawat, a press release said. As per the release, this includes the inauguration of 20 projects worth Rs 11.08 crore and the foundation stone laying for 30 new projects worth Rs 51.89 crore. These projects will strengthen infrastructure related to roads, drinking water, irrigation, flood protection and religious tourism in the district.

Key Development Works Announced

The Chief Minister also announced several important construction and development works for the region. These include a drinking water scheme at Dhura, the land of freedom fighters; a link motor road from Dhura to Setichaud Byala; a road up to Toka Boonga Durgapipal in Gram Panchayat Kaknai; a CC road and interlocking tiles from the main road in Bhagina Bhandari to Government Inter College and Government Primary School, Dayartoli; and beautification works at various temples in Dhan and Bastiyagoonth, the press release stated.

Other announced works include wire-crate construction for erosion and flood protection in areas including Amodi, Bhaluwagadi, Dolakanda, Furkiyajhala, Chhatkot, Belkhet, Khirdwari, Budam, Jhalakudi, Naulapani and Maswad Toka of Bastiyagoonth; a suspension bridge over the Ladiya River in Gram Panchayat Poth; improvement and blacktopping of the road from Diyuri to Chauda; installation of a tubewell for irrigation in Danda Kaknai; hot-mix work on the Sukhidang-Danda-Minar motor road; and construction of a suspension bridge at Kathol in Budam, the release added.

Focus on Women's Empowerment

The Chief Minister said that he had come home to be among his sisters, mothers, daughters and nieces. He said that the love and affection he receives from the people of Champawat always gives him energy. He also interacted with the women in the Kumaoni language.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt Raksha Bandhan greetings to everyone after having the Raksha Sutra tied by the women. He said that the state government is committed to empowering and making every woman in Uttarakhand self-reliant. He added that development works are being carried out continuously for the progress of Champawat.

He said that Uttarakhand's identity is defined not only by its Himalayan peaks and natural beauty, but also by its hardworking, courageous and self-reliant women. Women's empowerment, he said, does not merely mean providing the benefits of government schemes, but ensuring that women are educated, healthy, safe and self-reliant, and are active participants in decision-making within their families and society.

Education and Healthcare Initiatives for Girls

The release added that the Chief Minister said that the government is working with full commitment towards the dignity, safety, education, health and economic empowerment of women. To promote education and healthcare for girls in Champawat, important projects such as college hostels, ITI labs, a Women's Sports College being developed at a cost of Rs 256.97 crore, an Integrated Nursing Institute and a Women's Technology Park are being developed at a rapid pace, so that daughters do not have to leave their villages or districts to nurture their talent.

Promoting Economic Self-Reliance

The Chief Minister said that the government's efforts are aimed at helping women move beyond becoming Lakhpati Didis and progress towards becoming Crorepati Didis. Appreciating the local products being prepared by women's self-help groups, he said the government is continuously working to provide them with better market opportunities, the release said.

He said that initiatives such as Vocal for Local, House of Himalayas, Hilans outlets, food vans and e-rickshaws are being promoted to support local products. These initiatives are creating opportunities for women to become not just job seekers, but job creators.

The Chief Minister said that when a woman becomes self-reliant, the entire family becomes self-reliant. From families to villages, villages to society, and with a stronger society, the whole of Uttarakhand becomes empowered and prosperous. The government's vision is to build an Uttarakhand where no daughter is forced to migrate due to a lack of opportunities and where the women of Champawat emerge as leaders in the mainstream of development, the release noted.

After the programme, the Chief Minister inspected stalls set up by various departments. At the Women and Child Development Department's stall, he cut a cake with young girls and conveyed the message of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. Gifts were also distributed to the women present at the programme on behalf of the Chief Minister on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)