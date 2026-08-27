A new study from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) says the proposed short tunnel at Hebbal Junction will only be a temporary fix for traffic. The report points out that the project is a massive waste of money, costing six times more per passenger than the Metro.

Bengaluru (Aug 27): The plan to build a 2.2 km short tunnel at Hebbal Junction for a whopping ₹1,385 crore is just a temporary fix for Bengaluru's traffic nightmare. This is the finding of a new study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The study was done by the 'Sustainable Transportation Lab' (IST Lab) at IISc, led by Prof. Ashish Verma. According to their traffic impact report, any relief from this tunnel will start disappearing by 2031. By 2041, the traffic situation will become absolutely terrible.

Six Times More Expensive Than Metro!

The report raises serious questions about whether this project is worth the money. When you compare the tunnel's construction cost to its passenger capacity, it's about six times more expensive than an underground Metro line.

Here's the math: the tunnel will cost ₹5.23 per passenger. For the same route, an underground Metro would cost just ₹0.86 per passenger. During peak hours, the cost per hour for the tunnel is ₹13.74 lakh, while for the Metro, it's only ₹2.26 lakh.

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Traffic Jams Won't Go, They'll Just Move

The proposed 'cut and cover' tunnel, stretching 2.22 km from the Hebbal flyover junction to the Veterinary College, will only provide temporary relief locally. The report warns that it will actually create new traffic choke points at the tunnel's entry and exit.

Basically, the traffic jam will just shift to new spots near the Veterinary College and Esteem Mall. The vehicle queues could stretch all the way back to Mekhri Circle and even inside the tunnel itself. The study predicts that by 2041, the traffic situation at Hebbal Junction will reach 'LOS-F' (Level of Service F), which is the worst possible traffic condition.

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Warning on Flawed Plans and Dangers

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has already started some preliminary work at the junction. Meanwhile, citizens have gone to the High Court to protest the use of 3.5 acres of Hebbal Lake's land for this project.

The IISc report also points out major flaws in the Detailed Project Report (DPR). It says the DPR wrongly assumes that 50% to 80% of the traffic will get diverted. The report also highlights a dangerous 60-meter sharp turn near the Esteem Mall exit. Since the tunnel is in a low-lying area near Hebbal Lake, there's a real risk of flooding. The researchers have strongly recommended that the government should first prioritise Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS) like our Namma Metro, which actually reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

Key Takeaways from the Report