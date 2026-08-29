Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to PM Modi and Amit Shah, urging them to provide relief to flood-hit Nepal and rescue stranded Indians. He expressed concern over 579 deaths and requested the deployment of NDRF teams.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the government to ensure relief assistance to flood-hit Nepal and intensify rescue operations in the wake of several Indians stranded in the neighbouring country. Kharge expressed concern over the loss of life and property in Nepal due to the August 26 flash flood in Rasuwa district, which has led to 579 deaths.

Call for Humanitarian Assistance

In a letter to PM Modi, Kharge wrote, "I am deeply concerned about the devastating floods in Nepal, which have caused widespread loss of life and property. According to recent media reports, more than 500 people have lost their lives and nearly 1,000 people are still missing. The disaster has left thousands of people in dire urgent need of food, medicines, shelter and other essential assistance."

Concern for Stranded Indians

"I request you to ensure that adequate humanitarian and relief assistance is provided to the affected people of Nepal in coordination with the Government of Nepal. I am also concerned about the Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin who are stranded in different parts of Nepal due to the floods. It is requested that requisite directions are issued to the concerned authorities to intensify rescue and evacuation efforts and make all necessary arrangements for their safe and early return to India," he added.

The Congress chief also expressed concern over the 320 untraceable Indian nationals, as per the Ministry of External Affairs, in the neighbouring country. "I am also concerned about the Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin stranded or uncontactable in Nepal. As per the latest information from the Ministry of External Affairs, around 320 Indian nationals remain uncontactable. I hope the Government of India will take immediate steps to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time," the letter read.

Request for NDRF Deployment

Writing to Home Minister Amit Shah, Kharge urged the government to deploy teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Nepal. He wrote, "I urge the Government to consider extending immediate and comprehensive humanitarian and disaster-relief assistance to Nepal. In particular, the deployment of teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), wherever required and in coordination with the Government of Nepal, may be considered to assist in rescue, evacuation and relief operations in the affected areas."

"The NDRF's expertise and experience in responding to natural disasters can provide valuable support in efforts to save lives and bring urgent relief to those facing this immense tragedy," the Congress leader added.

Flood's Impact and India's Ongoing Support

The flash flood hit the Bhotekoshi river system on August 26, with the death toll rising to 579, while the number of people reported missing has climbed to 1,924. MEA has confirmed that 84 Indian nationals have been successfully rescued.

According to MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the rescued individuals include 21 Tamil Nadu residents who returned to India on Friday, along with 63 workers deployed at the Trishuli-I hydropower project. India is providing relief and rescue support to the Himalayan country, as the third flight with assistance reached Kathmandu on Friday. Relief supplies were handed over to Nepal's minister Mahabir Pun. (ANI)