Senior Congress MLA TB Jayachandra questioned the Karnataka government's cabinet expansion, citing voter pressure for his resignation. He lamented his experience being underutilized and criticized the administration's inexperience on key state issues.

Congress MLA TB Jayachandra on Saturday questioned the Karnataka government's proposed cabinet expansion, raising concerns over ministerial representation, administrative experience and the functioning of the state government. Speaking to ANI, Jayachandra said the cabinet expansion was being questioned by voters in the state as well as those from his constituency, with people from his area and community urging him to resign and come out of the government. "No, this cabinet expansion is being questioned, basically questioned by the voters of this state, voters of this constituency, whether it is for the state, or the Congress party, or otherwise. That is the question now the people are raising. People from our area, the community people from our area, they are coming and pressing for me to resign and come out of this government."

Jayachandra Highlights Seniority

Jayachandra, one of the senior leaders in the Karnataka Congress, highlighted his long association with the party and his experience as a legislator. He said he had served as an MLA since 1978 and had witnessed four generations of the Gandhi family during his political career. "I joined Congress about 56 years back. I was an MLA in 1978. This is my 49th year as an MLA. Indira Gandhi came for my election canvassing, Rajiv Gandhi came, Sonia Gandhi came, Rahul Gandhi came. I have seen all the four generations while being an MLA during all their periods. I have faced defeat also and won elections. Next to Mallikarjun Kharge, I am the most senior-most in Karnataka. But still, they are not able to utilize the aspirations of my constituency voters. They are not able to utilize (my experience). I have served sincerely at Delhi also."

Criticism Over Administrative Experience

Questioning the administrative experience in the proposed cabinet, Jayachandra criticised the functioning of the state government and said Karnataka was facing several issues, including the Cauvery dispute and drought. "No, it doesn't look like a Congress government; it looks like an all-party government. Lack of experience, lack of ability... they have failed to administer. And the state is facing problems: the Cauvery issue, other issues, and the drought issue. Are they able to run (the state)? On what yardstick did they choose this government?"

Jayachandra also questioned the frequent changes in ministerial positions and said such developments could create an adverse impression about the functioning of the government. "Next, every one hour there is a change in the ministership. What kind of impression does that give? Is it running under anybody's whims and fancies?"

When asked whether he was dissatisfied with the developments, Jayachandra said the concerns were being raised by voters in his constituency. "Not me, it is the voters of my constituency. They are demanding that I come out of these clutches."

His remarks come amid discussions within the Karnataka Congress over cabinet expansion, ministerial representation and the functioning of the state administration. The issue has remained a subject of political discussion within the ruling Congress as well as the Opposition. (ANI)