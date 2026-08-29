The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into the maternal death of Kalpna Mishra at Medical College Rewa on August 26. A five-member committee has been constituted to examine the circumstances and submit its report within three days.

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into the maternal death of Kalpna Mishra, who died at Medical College Rewa on August 26, and constituted a five-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to an order issued by the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, Kalpna Mishra, wife of Amit Mishra and a resident of Gram Hatwa in Rewa district, died at Medical College Rewa at 11:55 PM on August 26.

Probe Committee and Directives

The inquiry committee will be headed by Dr Beenu Kushwaha, OBGY, Director Regulation & Policy, DoPH&ME, Madhya Pradesh, as its chairperson. Other members include Dr GS Parihar, RD Health Services, Rewa Division; Dr Bhagwan Singh Yadav, Associate Professor, Pathology Department and In-charge Blood Bank at NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur; Dr Shweta Sirsikar, Associate Professor, OBGY Department, NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur; and Dr Pankaj Budholiya, Deputy Director, Maternal Health, NHM Madhya Pradesh.

The committee has been directed to submit its findings to the Commissioner, Public Health and Medical Education, and the Managing Director of NHM within three days.

The order was approved by the Commissioner, Public Health and Medical Education, and issued by Dr Saloni Sidana, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)