Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde assured the safe evacuation of over 80 citizens stranded in Nepal after devastating floods. The state's disaster management is in contact with them and has established helplines to coordinate assistance.

Eknath Shinde Reaches Out to Stranded Citizens

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday reached out to tourists and residents from the state who are currently stranded in Nepal following the devastating flash floods that have ravaged the Himalayan nation. Interacting with the stranded citizens via video call, the Deputy Chief Minister inquired about their well-being and the ground situation. He assured them that the state administration is working tirelessly to ensure their safe and swift evacuation.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Eknath Shinde said, "The incident that has happened in Nepal is a very tragic and unfortunate event. Our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully cooperating with Nepal. Some people from Maharashtra are there. Our disaster management is in contact with those people... We will work to safely bring back those from Maharashtra who are stuck there..."

State Coordinates Rescue Efforts

More than 80 citizens of Maharashtra have been reported stranded in Nepal, according to the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC), Maharashtra, which said the figure is based on preliminary information and efforts are underway to collect details and coordinate assistance.

The SEOC said that out of the 80 stranded citizens, 57 were travelling through Richa Tours Pvt. Ltd. The state agency has established contact with the travel company and is coordinating regarding the affected travellers.

A web-based link has been developed by SEOC Maharashtra to collect information about stranded citizens, and the same has been shared with all districts for wider dissemination. District Magistrates have also been instructed to collect and verify details of the affected citizens.

Helplines and Assistance

The SEOC said its team is continuously collecting information through the web-based forms, while a help desk has been set up for inquiries and assistance. The helpline numbers issued by the Maharashtra government are 9321587143, 1070 and 022-22027990.

According to the latest update, four civilians have been confirmed safe. The information collected by SEOC will also be shared with the Integrated Control Room - Emergency Response, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi.

The state government is also maintaining coordination with travel agencies and families of stranded citizens to facilitate assistance and ensure necessary support.

Scale of Devastation in Nepal

Meanwhile, as many as 389 bodies have been recovered, and 977 people remain missing following the Bhote Koshi flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in its latest status report released on Thursday. The report said the figures were compiled based on details received from the District Administration Office and District and National Emergency Operation Centres and cover the emergency created by the Bhote Koshi flood in Rasuwa and the major search and rescue operations. (ANI)