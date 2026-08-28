Meira Paibi activists held a massive torch rally in Imphal, Manipur, demanding an update to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the census. The protest is part of an ongoing agitation by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation.

A large number of Meira Paibi activists carried out a massive torch rally in Manipur's Imphal on Thursday night, demanding an update to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the commencement of the national census operation.

The rally, organised by the North Imphal Meira and Clubs Coordinating Committee under the aegis of the Campaign for Justice and Fair Delimitation (JFD), saw hundreds of women marching through the streets with flaming torches. The procession commenced from Koirengei village and proceeded along the National Highway-2 (NH-2) stretch before marching towards Liberal College in Luwangsangbam village. Due to the sensitive situation in the region, the rally was conducted under heavy police protection to ensure law and order was maintained along the highway and surrounding areas.

Ongoing Agitation Across Manipur

Earlier, on August 23, Meira Paibi (women torchbearers) activists carried out a massive torch rally along Tiddim Road, continuing to ask for an update to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the census exercise.

Protesters Voice Demands

On August 20, people also held protests in Imphal under the call of the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), demanding the conduct and updating of the NRC before the Census exercise. Police put up barricades to control the crowd during the protest. A protester highlighted the group's concerns over the Census and NRC process, saying, "We had urged the state government to not conduct a census, as the condition of the state is not good. The government had a press briefing saying that some MLAs will meet with the centre, but it does not work this way. We don't have a problem with the census, but first NRC should be conducted, and the outsiders should be ousted. The government is there for the protection of life and property."

The Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) had also intensified on August 16 as it held protests across key areas of Manipur, demanding an update of the NRC before the Census. As part of the agitation, torch rallies were held at several locations across the state. Following the JFD's appeal urging people to march to the offices of Deputy Commissioners and press the government to defer the Census exercise, demonstrative marches were held along Uripok-Kangchup Road, Tiddim Road, Kongba Road, and Khurai-Lamlong. (ANI)