Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that PM Modi has initiated steps to dispatch all possible aid to flood-hit Nepal. India's top priority is rescue and humanitarian aid, with 63 Indian nationals already rescued amid the rising death toll.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday underlined India's commitment to supporting Nepal during its current flood crisis, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already initiated steps to dispatch all possible assistance to the neighbouring country.

India's Commitment to Aid

Speaking on the natural disaster that has hit Nepal, Chouhan highlighted India's history of being a first responder in the region. "Whenever a natural disaster strikes anywhere, India is the first to extend a helping hand. Our Prime Minister immediately spoke with his counterpart in Nepal, and India is taking steps to dispatch all possible assistance right away," the Union Minister said.

Emphasising the immediate goals of the relief operation, Chouhan said that the focus remains on rescue and humanitarian aid. "Our top priority is to locate the missing brothers and sisters and to provide every possible aid to the affected families in Nepal. India will spare no effort," he added.

Rescue Operations and Rising Toll

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released the names of 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli-l project in Nepal who have been rescued amid the devastating flash floods that have wreaked havoc across the Himalayan nation.

In a post on X on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the names while saying, "Update on Indian nationals rescued in Nepal."

Meanwhile, the death toll in Nepal is rising as 389 bodies have been recovered, and 977 people remain missing following the Bhote Koshi flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in its latest status report released on Thursday.

The report said the figures were compiled based on details received from the District Administration Office and District and National Emergency Operation Centres and cover the emergency created by the Bhote Koshi flood in Rasuwa and the major search and rescue operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)