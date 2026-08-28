Tamil Nadu's DVAC conducted surprise raids on government offices following corruption complaints. At an electricity board office in Tiruchirappalli, officials uncovered online bribery, detecting transactions worth ₹12.05 lakh and seizing over ₹1.75 lakh in cash.

Tamil Nadu Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials conducted surprise inspections at various government offices across Tamil Nadu, including Block Development Offices, Sub-Registrar Offices, Panchayat Union Offices and Taluk Offices, following complaints of alleged corruption.

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had reportedly instructed officials not to accept bribes and stressed the need for a corruption-free administration. He had also urged the public not to pay bribes and to lodge complaints if officials demanded money.

Raid at Tiruchirappalli Electricity Board Office

Meanwhile, DVAC officials received complaints that bribes were allegedly being collected through online payments from members of the public and electricity consumers at the Tenneur Electricity Board office in Tiruchirappalli. The alleged payments were reportedly made in connection with obtaining new electricity connections and converting connections between two-phase and three-phase systems.

Based on the complaints, a team of DVAC officials led by DSP Manikandan conducted a surprise inspection at the Tenneur Electricity Board office on Thursday.

During the inspection, officials reportedly detected transactions amounting to ₹12.05 lakh. They also seized ₹1 lakh allegedly received as a direct bribe and ₹75,000 in unaccounted cash.

The officials are currently questioning those suspected to be involved in the alleged bribery and examining the financial transactions as part of the investigation.