TMC leader Humayun Kabir alleged a "political vendetta" after police and civic officials assaulted party leaders, including Derek O'Brien and Abhishek Banerjee, while removing a signboard from a party office in Kolkata without a proper notice.

TMC Alleges Political Vendetta

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir on Thursday alleged a "political vendetta" after party leaders, including Derek O'Brien and Abhishek Banerjee, were allegedly assaulted during a police action involving the removal of a signboard at a party office.

Dispute Over Official Notice

Speaking to ANI, Humayun Kabir claimed that the authorities arrived without prior notice and attempted to force their way into the premises. "There had been no prior notice. They suddenly showed up at 3.15 PM and attempted to enter the office... The security guard asked why they wanted to enter. They claimed to have an order. When asked to show it, they produced the document. We then asked for permission to make a phone call, and we arrived here immediately after that call. Three of us from the party, myself, Derek O'Brien, and advocate Biswanath Chattopadhyay, came here and asked to see the notice," Kabir said.

The TMC leader further questioned the legitimacy of the document produced by the officials, stating that it lacked basic official credentials. "The notice they presented lacked a letterhead, a memo number, an official stamp, and even a signature. It stated that a signboard had to be removed. We asked who had lodged the complaint regarding the signboard... Despite all this, they were still attempting to enter," he added.

Allegations of Physical Assault

Kabir alleged that when party leaders insisted on a proper notice, the authorities called for police reinforcements, which led to a physical confrontation. "We insisted that they first bring a proper notice before we would allow entry. Meanwhile, they kept making phone calls to bring in police reinforcements, steadily increasing the number of officers... What followed was a physical assault. They beat us up. At 5.50 PM, amidst the shoving and scuffling, they tackled Abhishek. They punched Derek O'Brien, and the poor man fell down... People in heavy boots actually trampled over his legs and thighs. They smashed the door and the signboard, loaded them onto a van, and hauled them away," the TMC leader alleged.

Kabir termed the entire episode a targeted attack on the party. "This is a political vendetta, not just one hundred per cent, but two hundred per cent political vendetta," he said.

TMC Condemns 'Darkest Day'

The controversy erupted after Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, accompanied by Kolkata Police personnel, removed a signboard reading "All India Trinamool Congress" from the building that houses Banerjee's office.

TMC alleged that police personnel used force against party workers during the operation. In a post on X, the party said, "What Kolkata Police did today will go down in history as the DARKEST DAY in Bengal," alleging that staff, female workers and female security guards were assaulted. (ANI)