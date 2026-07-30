JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan expressed confidence in an NDA victory in the Bankipur by-poll, citing a 'wave' of support. He also accused candidate Prashant Kishor of attempting to mislead voters with fabricated allegations.

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan on Thursday claimed that there was a wave in favour of the BJP-led NDA in the Bankipur Assembly constituency and expressed confidence that NDA candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha would win the by-election.

"There is a wave in favour of the BJP and the NDA in the Bankipur Assembly constituency. It hasn't been long since the NDA won over 200 seats in Bihar. Nitin Nabin has represented this constituency, and the BJP has bestowed upon this area the honour of being represented by the national president of the world's largest political party," Ranjan told ANI. He further said extensive public outreach during the campaign had shown strong support for the NDA.

JD(U) Slams Prashant Kishor

"Extensive public outreach has shown that the people are firmly in favour of the NDA. Neeraj Kumar Sinha's victory is assured," he said. Responding to allegations made by Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur bypoll candidate Prashant Kishor, Ranjan accused him of attempting to mislead voters and divert the election narrative.

"This is entirely an attempt to steer the election in a different direction to mislead voters. Prashant Kishor has been engaging in such peculiar antics ever since filing his nomination," he said.

"While everyone ought to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct, Prashant Kishor has--from day one--attempted, or rather unsuccessfully tried, to boost his political profile through false and fabricated allegations," Ranjan added.

BJP Alleges Attempts to Compromise Polling

Meanwhile, BJP Bihar State General Secretary Nitin Abhishek wrote to the Returning Officer and DCLR of Bankipur Vidhan Sabha, requesting strict verification of voters during the bypoll.

In his letter, Abhishek alleged that representatives and workers associated with the Jan Suraaj Party were attempting to "compromise the integrity of the polling process" by allegedly casting fraudulent or fake votes.

"Such practices undermine the fundamental principles of democracy and run contrary to our collective commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections," the letter read. He urged the Election Commission and polling officials to strictly enforce verification protocols, including mandatory presentation of the original Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and meticulous matching of voters' identities with the official electoral roll.

Polling Underway in Three States

Polling is underway on Thursday for by-elections to three Assembly constituencies -- Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat. The counting of votes will take place on August 3.

In Patna, BJP MP Vivek Thakur and senior BJP leader CP Thakur cast their votes at the Bihar State Library polling station on Dak Bungalow Chauraha Road under the Bankipur Assembly constituency. Vivek Thakur expressed confidence in a "resounding victory" for the BJP in Bankipur, while CP Thakur said his entire family had voted and also predicted the "BJP will win".

The Bankipur seat fell vacant after BJP leader Nitin Nabin resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the bypoll.

By-elections in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

In Vadodara, BJP leader Jay Prakash Soni cast his vote in the Manjalpur Assembly by-election. The Manjalpur seat in Gujarat fell vacant following the demise of sitting BJP MLA Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Datia Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti on April 2. The BJP has fielded Ashutosh Tiwari, while the Congress has nominated Ghanshyam Singh for the bypoll. (ANI)