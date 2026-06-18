The results for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly draw on June 18, 2026, have been officially announced. The lottery features a grand first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other prize categories from second to fifth place. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers with official sources.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly lottery results for June 18, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 80L 82621 won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday Result Today 6 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 80L 82621

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 82621 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 04380, 10376, 19456, 20031, 30127, 36491, 40342, 61652, 75013, 94458.

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0252, 1909, 3575, 4110, 5019, 5874, 6329, 6532, 7097, 7610

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0225, 0666, 1041, 1067, 4285, 4634, 8980, 9104, 9350, 9485

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0036, 1079, 1990, 3049, 4331, 5226, 5799, 6944, 7847, 9261 0137, 1117, 2015, 3067, 4658, 5227, 5816, 7052, 7927, 9420 0182, 1123, 2059, 3070, 4917, 5400, 5825, 7059, 8212, 9502 0240, 1604, 2150, 3150, 4953, 5474, 5840, 7077, 8243, 9509 0380, 1653, 2217, 3247, 5008, 5479, 5858, 7150, 8317, 9593 0425, 1685, 2459, 3357, 5016, 5532, 5867, 7334, 8541, 9668 0434, 1729, 2473, 3428, 5048, 5556, 6109, 7643, 8625, 9669 0522, 1748, 2608, 3628, 5080, 5558, 6483, 7779, 8689, 9857 0855, 1841, 2668, 4157, 5162, 5639, 6544, 7808, 8984, 9962 1015, 1901, 3002, 4164, 5168, 5704, 6726, 7841, 9096, 9982

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Thursday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 18, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here