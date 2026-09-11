A Prantiya Rakshak Dal jawan in Lucknow, Vicky, found his wife, Sonali, after she went missing, only to discover she was with her childhood lover. When she refused to return, Vicky respected her wishes and facilitated her marriage to her lover at a local temple.

A Prantiya Rakshak Dal jawan in Lucknow handed his wife over to her childhood lover after she refused to return to her husband and insisted on living with her longtime partner. The Uttar Pradesh government formed the Prantiya Rakshak Dal in 1948 as a security force. The woman, Sonali, had been in a relationship with her lover since their school days. The two studied and grew up together, and their friendship gradually turned into love.

Sonali's marriage to Vicky, a PRD jawan, was planned by her family around a year ago. But even after being married, she kept in touch with her childhood sweetheart, and they continued to speak on the phone on a daily basis.

Sonali abruptly vanished from her in-laws' house on September 5. Despite their best efforts, her family was unable to locate her. Worried, Vicky filed a missing-person complaint at the police station. Police stepped up their search and sent out notifications in neighbouring regions. In the end, they located Sonali in Hardoi. She and her lover were found by police in Hardoi on Wednesday.

Police met with both parties in person at the police station and conducted lengthy talks. Police officers and family members made every effort to persuade Sonali to go back to her husband, but she was adamant on remaining with her lover.

Sonali made it very obvious to them that she intended to live her entire life with her lover and did not want to live with her husband, not even for a little period of time.

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Vicky was stunned for a while after hearing this, but he understood the situation. Instead of forcing her to continue the marriage, he told her, “There is no force in this. Stay with whoever makes you happy.” After this, both sides completed the necessary legal formalities with mutual consent. The couple then took seven rounds at a local temple according to Hindu rituals. Vicky himself handed his wife over to her lover.