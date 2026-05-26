Nagaland State Lottery Result Today (26-05-2026, 1 PM): Check Dear Shine Tuesday 1 PM winning numbers, ₹1 Crore first prize winner, jackpot details, ticket numbers, and full lottery result list here.

Nagaland’s state-run lottery has announced its Tuesday schedule for May 26, 2026, featuring three major draws under the Sambad weekly lottery series. Each draw on the day carries a top prize of ₹1 crore, drawing widespread attention among participants. The first draw of the day, Dear Shine Morning, is scheduled for 1 PM, followed by the Dear Day Prestige draw at 6 PM, and the final draw, Dear Destiny Night, at 8 PM. All three lotteries are part of the Tuesday weekly lineup and offer identical prize structures.



Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result (26-05-2026, 8 PM): Dear Destiny Tuesday Night Result Out, ₹1 Crore Jackpot Winner Announced!



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The ticket holder 52C 96871 has won the Rs 1 crore prize, making it the biggest winner of today's draw.

Nagaland State Lottery (26-05-2026, 1 PM): Dear Shine Tuesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize (₹1 Crore)- 52C 96871

Consolation Prize (₹1000)- 96871

2nd Prize (₹10,000)- 07751, 36353, 36803, 42214, 53457, 56876, 78515, 84203, 86366, 93052

3rd Prize (₹500)- 0281, 1193, 1333, 1453, 2917, 2993, 4629, 7655, 8254, 9533

4th Prize (₹250)- 1815, 4781, 5095, 5648, 5821, 6369, 6423, 7203, 8786, 9227

5th Prize (₹120)- 0017, 0040, 0327, 0451, 0528, 0627, 0655, 0997, 1084, 1105, 1150, 1370, 1420, 1631, 1740, 1747, 1782, 1943, 2032, 2127, 2636, 2673, 2724, 2782, 2816, 2980, 3061, 3148, 3194, 3287, 3441, 3483, 3617, 3969, 4112, 4332, 4334, 4470, 4481, 4546, 4730, 4802, 4981, 5017, 5086, 5151, 5355, 5416, 5430, 5650, 5661, 5735, 5960, 6116, 6124, 6156, 6483, 6530, 6562, 6611, 6617, 6713, 6732, 6823, 6941, 7071, 7354, 7456, 7457, 7613, 7677, 7687, 7771, 7786, 7795, 7914, 7937, 7940, 8134, 8216, 8250, 8507, 8664, 8702, 8774, 9002, 9006, 9036, 9131, 9308, 9466, 9597, 9604, 9652, 9711, 9753, 9789, 9817, 9829, 9846

How Winners Can Claim Prizes

Prize claims depend on the winning amount. For prizes up to ₹10,000, winners can approach authorized lottery retail outlets in Nagaland.



Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result Today (26-05-2026, 6 PM): Dear Day Prestige Tuesday Draw Declared, ₹1 Crore Top Prize Winner Revealed!

For winnings above ₹10,000, claimants must submit an application to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries or the designated nodal officer. Required documents include the original winning ticket, identity proof (Aadhaar and PAN), bank details with a cancelled cheque, and passport-size photographs. An affidavit confirming ownership of the ticket is also mandatory.

All documents must be duly attested by a First Class Magistrate or Notary Public before submission.

The Tuesday draws continue to remain among the most closely followed weekly lottery events in the state, with participants awaiting results across all three time slots.



Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Please verify results through official sources. Lottery participation involves risk and should be done responsibly.