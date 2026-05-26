Nagaland State Lottery Result (26-05-2026, 8 PM) Dear Destiny Tuesday Night draw has been declared. The ₹1 crore first prize winner has been announced along with full results across all prize categories. Check the complete list of winning numbers, jackpot details, and prize breakdown for today’s final draw here.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Destiny Tuesday Night draw for May 26, 2026, held at 8 PM, has been officially announced. The much-anticipated results have created a buzz among participants across the country, all eager to see if they’ve struck the ₹1 crore jackpot in today’s final draw of the day. The Dear Destiny 8 PM draw is the last of the three daily lotteries conducted under the Nagaland State Lottery system. Known for its attractive prize structure, the draw offers multiple winning tiers, giving participants several chances to win exciting cash rewards.



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Winning Numbers – Dear Destiny Tuesday (8 PM)

1st Prize (₹1 Crore): 36B 89126

Consolation Prize (₹1000): 89126 (applies to all remaining serials and series of the 1st prize number)

2nd Prize (₹10,000): 06418, 07983, 18845, 27981, 30739, 38753, 43637, 54877, 62342, 97869

3rd Prize (₹500): 1696, 2047, 3922, 5721, 7664, 8006, 8910, 9024, 9136, 9220

4th Prize (₹250): 0602, 0769, 1465, 1468, 1505, 1661, 2430, 3535, 7433, 8993

5th Prize (₹120): 0014, 0075, 0087, 0096, 0378, 0380, 0408, 0518, 0591, 0595, 0655, 0757, 0884, 0942, 1157, 1324, 1432, 1448, 1561, 1666, 1743, 1761, 1894, 1983, 1987, 2338, 2359, 2429, 2460, 2669, 2874, 2910, 2941, 3034, 3097, 3297, 3616, 3617, 3665, 3740, 3777, 3798, 3901, 3972, 4101, 4156, 4244, 4245, 4249, 4698, 4713, 4730, 4809, 5012, 5095, 5151, 5370, 5495, 5501, 5616, 5621, 5715, 5798, 5826, 5922, 6078, 6232, 6574, 6605, 6675, 6907, 7631, 7957, 8012, 8105, 8348, 8385, 8551, 8660, 8718, 8740, 8747, 8815, 8912, 9002, 9015, 9026, 9033, 9046, 9076, 9148, 9277, 9382, 9637, 9644, 9709, 9730, 9754, 9773, 9901

About Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery

The Dear Destiny Night draw is a regular part of the Nagaland State Lottery lineup and is conducted daily. With a structured prize system, it ensures multiple winning opportunities, ranging from smaller cash prizes to the grand ₹1 crore jackpot.



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How to Check Results

Results are first declared at the official draw venue and later shared through authorised platforms. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result sheet or verify through authorised lottery sellers.

How to Claim Prize?

Winners of smaller amounts can collect their prize from authorised lottery retailers. For higher-value prizes, claimants must submit the original ticket along with valid ID proof and necessary documents to designated lottery offices within the given time frame.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Readers are advised to cross-check results with official sources. Lottery participation involves financial risk. Play responsibly.