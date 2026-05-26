Nagaland State Lottery Result (26-05-2026, 6 PM) Dear Day Prestige Tuesday draw has been declared. The ₹1 crore first prize winning number has been announced along with consolation, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th prize lists. Check the complete winning numbers, jackpot details, and prize breakdown for today’s lottery draw here.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly draw for May 26, 2026, conducted at 6 PM, has been officially declared. The much-awaited result has brought excitement among thousands of participants who were eagerly waiting to check their winning status in this ₹1 crore jackpot draw. The Dear Prestige 6 PM Tuesday lottery is one of the three daily draws conducted under the Nagaland State Lottery system. The draw offers multiple prize categories which gives participants several chances to win from the top ₹1 crore prize to smaller consolation rewards.



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Winning Numbers – Dear Prestige Tuesday (6 PM)

1st Prize (₹1 Crore): 93A 53465

Consolation Prize (₹1,000): 53465 (Applies to all remaining serials and series of the 1st prize number)

2nd Prize (₹10,000): 34599, 36336, 43249, 43950, 58972, 60378, 61293, 72964, 81349, 95776

3rd Prize (₹500): 0004, 1348, 1688, 4030, 4339, 4394, 6373, 6974, 7129, 8604

4th Prize (₹250): 0596, 1508, 3051, 4648, 5283, 6031, 6731, 7453, 8616, 9467

5th Prize (₹120): 0188, 0197, 0348, 0356, 0398, 0431, 0584, 0875, 0884, 1036, 1158, 1179, 1209, 1248, 1312, 1556, 1629, 1685, 1686, 1691, 1715, 1837, 2226, 2240, 2267, 2380, 2389, 2486, 2519, 2529, 2725, 2806, 2922, 3434, 3738, 3763, 3772, 3831, 3902, 3994, 4067, 4299, 4635, 4836, 4989, 4990, 4997, 5013, 5088, 5296, 5378, 5534, 5544, 5593, 5604, 5630, 5659, 5785, 6037, 6309, 6474, 6482, 6510, 6523, 6574, 6713, 6786, 6789, 6791, 6941, 7040, 7079, 7338, 7382, 7487, 7532, 7893, 8018, 8053, 8354, 8392, 8591, 8639, 8767, 8970, 9042, 9050, 9111, 9212, 9490, 9511, 9547, 9631, 9694, 9698, 9738, 9823, 9838, 9944, 9981

About Dear Day Prestige Tuesday Lottery

The Dear Prestige weekly draw is part of the Nagaland State Lottery system and is conducted daily with structured prize categories. It provides participants multiple winning opportunities, ranging from smaller cash rewards to the ₹1 crore jackpot prize.



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How to Check Results?

Lottery results are announced officially at the draw venue and later published through authorised sources. Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully with the official result sheet or authorised sellers before claiming any prize.

How to Claim Prize?

Smaller winnings can be collected from authorised lottery outlets. For higher prize amounts, winners must submit the original ticket along with valid identity proof and required documents at designated lottery offices within the stipulated time period.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Please verify results through official sources. Lottery participation involves risk and should be done responsibly.