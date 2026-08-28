An FIR has been lodged against TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, and others for allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel in Kolkata. The incident occurred during the removal of an unauthorised hoarding, leading to a political row.

FIR Lodged Against TMC Leaders

The West Bengal Police on Friday registered an FIR against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and others over alleged obstruction and assault on police personnel during the removal of an unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street, Kolkata.

A case has been registered at Shakespeare Sarani Police under Sections 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting and using an armed deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 74 (assault on woman), 3(5) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS. According to Kolkata Police, the police team accompanied Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials to the spot on Thursday following a written request from the civic body for police assistance in carrying out the removal. Police alleged that Derek O'Brien, Abhishek Banerjee, Baisanor Chattopadhyay, AJUP leader Humayun Kabir and others, including their supporters, formed an unlawful assembly and obstructed KMC officials from carrying out their duties.

TMC Criticises Police Action

However, the TMC leaders have strongly criticised the BJP government and the police amid a row over the removal of the hoarding. "Mission Absurd. Policemen on taxpayers' money. All sent in to remove one signboard of a political party," Derek O'Brien posted on X.

In an X post, the TMC questioned the police, alleging that some personnel were in plain clothes and some had no badges or IDs. The TMC posted, "What we fail to understand is why such a heavy police deployment was necessary? Some personnel were in uniform, others in plain clothes; some had no badges or IDs, yet they were carrying sticks and wearing helmets. Why did such a large force enter office premises? What exactly were they there to do? Was this a battle? What was the purpose of this deployment?"

The party urged the courts to examine the incident. "Where did all these batons and sticks come from, and why were they being carried inside a political party office? Were they brought to intimidate or assault office staff and security personnel? Is this not an atrocity? Will the courts examine who these personnel in civil outfits were, why they were carrying sticks, and under whose orders they entered the premises? Is this what upholding law and order looks like?" the post stated. (ANI)