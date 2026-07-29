Murugappa Group's CG Semi has launched commercial production of semiconductor chips at its Rs 7600 crore facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The plant boosts India's semiconductor mission and notably promotes women's empowerment in its operations.

Almost everyone is familiar with Hercules Cycles. TI Cycles of India was established in 1949 by the Chennai-based Murugappa Group in partnership with the UK's Tube Investments Company. In 1951, the factory was inaugurated by the last and one of the most popular rulers of the erstwhile Bhavnagar princely state, Krishnakumarsinhji Gohil, during his tenure as the Governor of Madras State. It was from this factory that the production of Hercules cycles began, and the brand later became one of the most well-known bicycle brands in the country, according to Gujarat CMO.

Advancing India's Semiconductor Mission

Today, the same Murugappa Group is set to play a significant role in advancing India's semiconductor mission through its company, CG Semi. On July 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the commercial production of semiconductor chips at the company's facility in Sanand. As per the release, CG Semi Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., has established an OSAT facility in Sanand with an investment of Rs 7600 crore. CG Semi is a joint venture between Japan's Renesas Electronics and Thailand's Star Microelectronics, with CG Semi holding the majority stake. The semiconductor chips manufactured at the Sanand facility will be purchased by the Japanese company, which is also providing technological support. With commercial production now underway on a large scale, the company will supply semiconductor chips to both domestic and international markets.

Championing Women in Tech Manufacturing

While advancing India's semiconductor mission, CG Semi is also promoting women's empowerment. The company has made special arrangements to ensure that most of the factory floor operations are handled by women employees, the release said.

According to CG Semi officials, women from different states across India are currently working at the Sanand plant, and the majority of machine operations on the factory floor will be carried out by them. To prepare them for these responsibilities, women employees from Gujarat and several other states were sent to Malaysia for three months of practical training in semiconductor plant operations. Having completed this specialised training, they are now fully equipped to independently handle machine operations at the Sanand facility with confidence.

New Engineers Share Their Experiences

Shreya Patel, a native of Navsari and a 2024 Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate from LD Engineering, Ahmedabad, and Jhanvi Patadiya from Surendranagar are working as Process Quality Engineers at the CG Semi plant in Sanand. As a Process Engineer, Shreya is responsible for identifying any defects in the assembly process, the release noted.

According to Shreya, "Using chips made me interested in their manufacturing process. When I got the opportunity to work in this industry, I chose to pursue it. At present, we are thoroughly engaged in learning the technical aspects of the semiconductor sector."

Jhanvi Patadiya is equally enthusiastic about building her career in the semiconductor industry. She says, "During our training in Malaysia, we worked in an operational company. Here, however, the company is being built from the ground up. That brings many exciting opportunities, and each one gives us an opportunity to learn something new."

According to a recording, Vaishnavi Pal from Wayanad, Kerala, also works as a Process Engineer at CG Semi. A Chemical Engineering graduate, she is responsible for electrolyte plating operations at the Sanand plant. She shares, "With a background in chemical engineering, I was not familiar with semiconductors at first. But after joining this field and receiving training, my doubts were cleared. I have gained valuable exposure and feel much more confident now."

The release further noted that Sandra E.K., also from Keralam, works as a Process Engineer at CG Semi. She says, "I learned about this opportunity during my internship. Earlier, I had limited exposure to this, but after coming here and seeing the industry firsthand, my perspective has completely changed."

Akanksha Tanwar from Indore is also an Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate and works as a Process Engineer. She says, "This was my first opportunity to go abroad for training and learn more about semiconductors. It has opened up many opportunities for growth in this field." (ANI)