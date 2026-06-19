President Murmu praised the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission for achieving screening targets ahead of schedule. She noted 7 crore screenings identified ~2.5 lakh cases and over 20 lakh carriers, lauding collective state efforts.

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday graced the International Sickle Cell Day commemoration event, highlighting the scale and impact of India's ongoing efforts under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission.

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Speaking on the occasion, the President said the observance of International Sickle Cell Day marks a meaningful step towards addressing a major health challenge. She noted that the target of screening under the mission has been achieved ahead of schedule, calling it one of the largest initiatives for genetic disease screening globally.

Record Screening and Identification

The President stated that around seven crore people, including newborns and individuals up to 40 years of age, have been screened under the programme.

She said that through mission-mode implementation, sickle cell disease has been detected in approximately 2.5 lakh people, while over 20 lakh carriers have also been identified.

Emphasising the need for sustained healthcare support, the President underlined the importance of addressing the large number of carriers identified through the exercise. She appreciated both the Central and State governments for ensuring timely identification as well as healthcare support for patients and caregivers.

Madhya Pradesh's Key Contributions

Highlighting state-level efforts, she noted that Madhya Pradesh has played a significant role, including screening over four lakh women under the "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan" conducted from September 17 to October 2, 2025.

The President also mentioned the "Sickle Mitra" initiative launched by the Madhya Pradesh government on International Sickle Cell Day last year, under which government and non-government representatives, voluntary organisations, and NCC cadets have been trained to support awareness and assistance for patients.

She expressed confidence that with the collective efforts of all states, India would achieve its goal of eliminating sickle cell-related diseases well before 2047. (ANI)