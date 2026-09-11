BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi says India has emerged as an important BRICS member under PM Modi's leadership, transforming from a 'weak' member before 2014. He highlighted the significance of the summit amid global changes and conflicts.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday highlighted that India has emerged as an important member of BRICS, noting the country’s transformation in the grouping over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi said the BRICS Summit being held in India is particularly significant amid the changing global landscape and the recent conflicts in different parts of the world. As the BRICS business forum is underway as part of the BRICS Summit 2026 in the national capital, he said, "...the BRICS Summit has begun in India and is particularly important in the changing global landscape. The group represents nearly half of the world’s population and around 40% of global GDP. At a time when conflicts are taking place in several parts of the world, this platform has become even more significant."

India's Transformation in BRICS

Calling it a matter of pride for India to host the summit, the BJP MP said the country’s position within BRICS has undergone a notable transformation over the past 12 years. "It is a matter of pride that India is hosting the summit. The transformation of India’s position in BRICS over the past 12 years is noteworthy," Trivedi said.

From 'Weak' Member to Key Player

He further claimed that before 2014, India was viewed as a weak and insignificant member of the grouping, with questions being raised over whether the country should continue as part of BRICS. "Before 2014, India was seen as a weak and insignificant member of BRICS, with some even questioning whether India should remain in the grouping," he said.

Trivedi said India has now established itself as an important member of the grouping and is working with other BRICS countries under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today, India has emerged as an important member of BRICS, working with other countries under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership," he said.

BRICS Summit Agenda

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit on September 12 and 13 at Bharat Mandapam, with the expanded grouping expected to deliberate on issues ranging from trade and financial cooperation to technology, artificial intelligence, energy security, climate action and reforms of global institutions.

India's BRICS chairship has focused on strengthening international cooperation across trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform. The summit is expected to address resilient global supply chains, cross-border payment integration, greater use of national currencies, MSME development, digital trade and artificial intelligence. Energy security, climate resilience, development finance, expansion of the New Development Bank and reforms of multilateral financial and political institutions are also expected to feature prominently. (ANI)