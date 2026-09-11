Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav assured strict action after a hooch tragedy in Sagar killed 16 people. He said the main accused was killed in a police encounter, and the administration has demolished illegal establishments linked to the culprits.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured strict action against those responsible for the Sagar hooch tragedy, saying the administration has already taken firm steps against people involved in the incident.

At least 16 people have died, and several affected persons are undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College following the suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

CM Vows Strict Action, Notes Encounter

Speaking about the tragedy, Yadav said he had directed the administration to take stringent action and made it clear that nobody responsible would be spared. “I have directed the administration to take strict action, and those responsible will not be spared,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said the administration had taken firm action against those involved, including in encroachment-related offences. He added that he had also been informed that the main accused in the case was killed in a police encounter.

Yadav reiterated that the government would continue to act strictly against those found responsible for the incident and would not spare anyone involved. “We will not spare anyone responsible and will continue taking strict action against those involved in such incidents,” he said.

Administration Cracks Down on Accused

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid the administration’s response to the hooch tragedy in Sagar, where authorities have been taking action against those allegedly linked to the incident.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Thursday launched a major crackdown against those allegedly linked to the suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Sagar, demolishing five illegal establishments associated with three accused persons on government land, an official said. A heavy police deployment was made at the sites in view of maintaining the law and order situation on the occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal said the action was initiated following strict directions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. “The Chief Minister had given strict instructions that the strongest possible action should be taken against those found responsible for the tragic incident that happened in the Banda area. Accordingly, five establishments belonging to three accused persons were identified, and action was taken against them. Government land has been freed from all these establishments,” the Collector said.

She added that roadside dhabas against which complaints had been received in the past, including those where NDPS cases have been registered, were also being identified for action. “Seizure action is also being carried out continuously in the affected areas. Wherever information is being received about substandard or illegal liquor, continuous action is being taken,” Collector Pal said.

Death Toll and Patient Update

Speaking about the death toll, the Collector added, “The death toll in the Banda incident is 16 so far, and the number of patients undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College has also declined. Many people have recovered, been discharged and returned home,” Pal said on Thursday. (ANI)