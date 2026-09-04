Mumbai's street-food scene is undergoing a significant hygiene transformation, reportedly driven by stricter enforcement from food safety commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. A viral video highlights these changes, including vendors using clean butter paper instead of newspaper, wearing gloves and hairnets, and reducing artificial food colors.

Mumbai’s iconic street-food scene appears to be undergoing a noticeable transformation, and a viral video has captured the changes that are getting people talking online. From vada pav being wrapped in clean butter paper instead of newspapers to vendors wearing gloves and hairnets, several new hygiene practices are reportedly becoming more visible across the city.

The changes have been linked to a stricter approach towards food safety under Maharashtra’s state food safety commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The 51-year-old official has received public attention for action against poor hygiene, including inspections of eateries, action against unlicensed operators and the suspension of food permits at four Domino’s and one Pizza Hut outlet.

A recent Instagram video by content creator Shivu (@kshytrea) showcased some of the changes seen in Mumbai’s food outlets and street-food spaces. The creator pointed out that vendors have moved away from using newspapers to wrap vada pav. Instead, clean butter paper is being used, addressing concerns over newspaper ink coming into contact with food.

Watch the viral video here:

The video also highlighted another visible change: the reduced use of artificial food colours. Manchurian and chutneys are increasingly being served in their natural colours, while chefs and street vendors are seen using gloves and hairnets during food preparation.

Cleanliness of cooking equipment was another focus. The creator said plates, pans and other utensils were being cleaned thoroughly and demonstrated this with a tissue-wipe check, with the plate appearing free of visible dust.

The changes reportedly extend beyond food preparation. Local products such as bread and toast, along with restaurant ketchup bottles, are beginning to display clearer information, including maximum retail prices, ingredients and expiry dates. The video's caption simply read, “Badlav,” meaning change.

The transformation has struck a chord online. The video has amassed more than 35.5 million views, nearly two million likes and thousands of comments. One user wrote, “Out of hundreds of civil servants being selected every year... Just 1, JUST ONE started doing his duties and made historical changes.”

Another commented, “One officer doing his job brought this much change; imagine the entire govt doing even 40% of their jobs correctly instead of wasting time on nonsense things.” A third user added, “Same as like him..the rest of the officers do as it is... then there's lots of better outcome... but they think for their citizen over the time of interview... then vanish like a bullet train.”

While Mumbai’s street-food culture remains deeply rooted in tradition, the viral video suggests that some familiar sights are changing. For food lovers, the shift towards cleaner preparation, better handling practices and clearer product information could mark a welcome new chapter for the city’s beloved street-food culture.